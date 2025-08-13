Australian wages growth remained stable in the June quarter, with the wage price index rising 0.8 per cent from the March quarter. The annual increase also matched expectations at 3.4 per cent. CBA economist Belinda Allen noted that wage pressures appear to have stabilised, with public-sector backpay and scheduled increases contributing significantly to the annual growth rate. CBA is one of Australia’s largest financial institutions, providing a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. They offer services such as home loans, credit cards, and investment options.

Ms. Allen indicated that their wage tracker suggests a further moderation in the coming months. “Our wage tracker points to further moderation in Q3, with growth easing to 3.2 per cent by year-end,” she stated. She emphasised the importance of this adjustment to help bring inflation back within the target range, particularly given the current weakness in productivity.

According to Ms. Allen, the momentum in private-sector wages is showing signs of slowing down. This data, she believes, will support the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) path toward potential interest rate cuts. The figures suggest that inflationary pressures from wages are not escalating, providing the RBA with more flexibility in its monetary policy decisions.

The stability in wages growth, combined with slowing private-sector momentum, presents a nuanced picture for the Australian economy. While wage increases are necessary for household incomes, excessive growth could hinder efforts to control inflation. The RBA will likely continue to monitor these trends closely as it considers future adjustments to the cash rate.