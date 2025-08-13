Telstra Boosts Profit, Hikes Dividend

Telstra has announced a net profit of $2.34 billion for the year, a substantial 31 per cent increase compared to the previous year. This surge in profitability was supported by rising group revenue and a significant reduction in operating expenses, which fell by 6 per cent. Telstra is Australia’s largest telecommunications company, providing a full range of communication services and competing across all telecommunications markets. The company connects customers and communities to assist them in thriving in a digital world.

Underlying EBITDA also saw positive movement, climbing almost 5 per cent to reach $8.6 billion. This result falls within the company’s projected range, demonstrating stable and predictable financial performance. The telecommunications sector remains competitive, and Telstra’s ability to manage costs while growing revenue is a key factor in its success.

Shareholders will benefit from the company’s strong performance. Telstra has declared a full-year dividend of 19 cents per share, representing a 5.6 per cent increase over the prior year. This enhanced dividend reflects the company’s confidence in its financial position and commitment to delivering value to its investors.