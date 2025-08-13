My Rewards International Launches New KLEVO Rewards Platform

My Rewards International Ltd (ASX: MRI), a global provider of customised subscription-based marketplaces for corporates and consumers, has announced the launch of its new KLEVO Platform. The state-of-the-art, blockchain-based rewards and loyalty platform follows the company’s acquisition of Fly Wallet and the completion of the Klevo Rewards Pilot program. MRI intends to use the KLEVO platform to onboard all new customers’ rewards and loyalty programs.

According to the announcement, all reward and loyalty program activities across the MRI ecosystem, including onboarding of new customers and program delivery, will now be managed by the Fly Wallet operations team. MRI management decided to introduce new software to bring existing rewards programs in line with the Company’s strategy and vision for AI enhanced loyalty/rewards offerings to its customers whilst delivering cost efficiencies. This is expected to improve engagement and drive sales, with a focus on B2B and employee reward programs. The KLEVO Rewards app will be available for download on iOS and Android.

Key features of the new program include the ability for customers to earn and redeem KLEVO Rewards points, which can be redeemed for travel and merchandise within the various My Rewards programs. The new Klevo AI driven platform will be the central hub for white label programs, allowing businesses to enable their customers to link their memberships, track points, and access exclusive benefits. Furthermore, the program is designed to give customers more choice and flexibility when shopping through the Klevo Platform.

The announcement was authorised for release by the Board of Directors of My Rewards International Limited.