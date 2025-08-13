Critical Minerals Group Achieves Milestones, Secures $900K Payment

Critical Minerals Group (CMG: ASX), a Brisbane-based company focused on delivering comprehensive and sustainable energy storage solutions, has announced the achievement of key milestones in its domestic vanadium electrolyte end-to-end supply chain project. The progress aligns with commitments under the Grant Agreement with the Department of Industry, Science and Resources, triggering a $900,000 progress payment to CMG in August 2025. This funding will further advance the company’s flagship project aimed at establishing a vanadium electrolyte supply chain for battery materials.

The grant, awarded in December 2024 through the Australian Government’s International Partnerships in Critical Minerals (IPCM) program, totals $2.7 million. CMG, in collaboration with its largest shareholder, Idemitsu Australia Pty Ltd, is utilising the grant to establish a domestic vanadium end-to-end supply chain for battery-grade chemical minerals. This project is integral to CMG’s strategy to fast-track the development of the vanadium pentoxide and electrolyte supply chain, which is critical for vanadium flow battery (VFB) energy storage solutions.

CMG has successfully completed several key activities, including pilot plant test work and processing flowsheet development, environmental field studies, preparation of the Mining Lease application, identification of the preferred bulk sampling site, and completion of the feed stage for the Vanadium Electrolyte manufacturing Facility. These advancements pave the way for obtaining bulk samples from its Lindfield Project in Julia Creek and processing them into vanadium pentoxide, as well as producing vanadium electrolyte at its manufacturing facility currently under development in Logan, Queensland.

Managing Director Scott Winter highlighted the strategic importance of the project and CMG’s commitment to delivering value to stakeholders. Further funding stages in the Grant Agreement include $100,000 in February 2026, $789,000 in August 2026, and a final payment upon completion of the final report in March 2027. CMG will host an investor webinar on August 20th to discuss the progress and other company updates.