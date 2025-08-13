Bitcoin Climbs as Institutional Interest Surges

Bitcoin is trading higher as growing institutional interest fuels a climb towards a new all-time high. According to BTC Markets cryptocurrency analyst Rachael Lucas, major investors such as US ETFs, corporate treasuries, pension funds, and endowments are increasing their allocations to Bitcoin. Bitcoin last traded 1.2 per cent higher at $US120,093.70.

Lucas noted that recent executive orders signed by US President Donald Trump, allowing alternative assets, including cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum, to be included in US 401(k) and other retirement plans, represent a significant policy shift, helping to push crypto further into the mainstream. Lucas explains that US workers can potentially allocate a portion of their retirement savings to Bitcoin ETFs or Ethereum-based products, dependent on employer adoption and fiduciary risk assessments. This trend could channel billions in retail capital into crypto, supporting price stability and sustained growth.

Corporate confidence in cryptocurrency remains strong, with over 160 companies holding Bitcoin on their balance sheets. Firms including MicroStrategy, Tesla, Block, and Coinbase have earmarked $US79 billion for Bitcoin purchases this year. Lucas states that these developments highlight growing adoption and institutional confidence in Bitcoin and Ethereum, with regulatory clarity improving the investor outlook.

BTC Markets is a cryptocurrency exchange platform that provides Australians with a secure and reliable way to buy, sell, and trade digital assets. The company aims to facilitate access to the crypto market with a focus on user experience and security.