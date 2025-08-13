Amotiv Navigates Cyclical Headwinds, Maintains Guidance

Amotiv (ASX:AOV) anticipates underlying EBITDA of approximately $195 million in the 2026 financial year, indicating modest revenue growth amidst a difficult market environment. The company expects its core wear and repair categories to remain robust, while ongoing cyclical headwinds in both Australia and New Zealand are projected to continue affecting performance. Amotiv provides automotive parts, accessories, and services through various brands and retail locations. It aims to deliver value to customers through quality products and reliable service.

The announcement comes as Amotiv reports revenue growth of 1 per cent to $997 million and underlying EBITDA of $192 million, aligning with previous guidance. Despite these figures, Amotiv recorded a loss of $106.3 million from continuing operations. This loss was significantly impacted by a $190 million impairment related to APG, contrasting with a $99.8 million profit in the prior corresponding period.

In light of the year’s performance, Amotiv’s board has declared a final dividend of 22¢ per share for its shareholders. This decision reflects the company’s commitment to returning value to investors, even as it manages the challenges presented by current market conditions. The company will continue to focus on strategic initiatives to drive sustainable growth and improve profitability in the coming years.