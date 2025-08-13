Evolution Mining has reported a significant increase in net profit for fiscal year 2025, posting a 119 per cent jump to $926 million. The company, which engages in the exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper mines in Australia and Canada, also announced a substantial increase to its final dividend. This reflects a strong financial performance over the past year.

The final fully franked dividend has been set at 13 Australian cents per share, a notable rise from the 5 cents per share distributed a year prior. This increase underscores the company’s robust profitability and commitment to delivering value to its shareholders. The dividend will be payable on the 26th of September.

Looking ahead, Evolution Mining has issued guidance for the coming fiscal year. The company anticipates producing between 710,000 and 780,000 ounces of gold. Copper production is projected to be in the range of 70,000 to 80,000 tonnes. The all-in sustaining cost is expected to be between $1720 and $1880 per ounce, which equates to between US$1118 and US$1222 per ounce.