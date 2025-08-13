Petratherm (ASX: PTR) Advances Rosewood Titanium Project with New Appointment and Increased Equity

Petratherm Limited (ASX: PTR), a copper and critical minerals explorer focused on discovering world-class deposits, has provided an update on its Muckanippie Project in South Australia. The project hosts the Rosewood Titanium Prospect. The company announced the appointment of Victor Araujo as Head of Project Development to advance technical studies for the Rosewood Titanium Project. Mr. Araujo brings 28 years of experience in project analysis, development, engineering, and construction, primarily in the mineral sands mining and processing industries.

Petratherm has also earned a further 19% beneficial interest in EL 6715, increasing its equity position to 70%, under the Narryer Metals Farm-in Agreement. Narryer Metals has elected to form a joint venture with Petratherm (70%:30%), managed by Petratherm. The Rosewood East bulk sample metallurgical test work is progressing with feed processing and trial spiral separation underway to produce an initial Heavy Mineral Concentrate (HMC).

Assessment of saprolite HMS mineralisation from recent drilling at Duke, Nardoo, and Claypan Prospects is ongoing. This new style of high-grade, titanium-rich HM mineralisation is located west and north of the Rosewood Titanium project. Findings will be presented later this quarter upon completion of TiO2 content and titanium mineralogy test work on the HM assays. Orientation drilling for future resource drilling at Rosewood is scheduled to commence in early September.

Furthermore, additional exploration drilling of sediment-hosted mineral sands targets will follow up on key targets and test for extensions to the current project mineralisation. CEO Peter Reid stated the Rosewood Project is emerging as a major, potentially world-class titanium discovery and the company looks forward to updating the market with new results.