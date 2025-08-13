Petratherm Boosts Muckanippie Project with Key Appointment and Increased Equity

Petratherm Limited (ASX: PTR), a copper and critical minerals explorer focused on discovering world-class deposits, has provided an update on its Muckanippie Project in South Australia. The project, which hosts the Rosewood Titanium Prospect, has seen significant advancements, including the appointment of Victor Araujo as Head of Project Development. Araujo brings 28 years of experience in mineral sands project development across multiple countries, expected to drive progress at Rosewood.

PTR has also increased its beneficial interest in EL 6715 to 70% under the Narryer Metals farm-in agreement. This expands the company’s footprint in the region, including the Duke, Nardoo, and Claypan Prospects, where a new style of high-grade titanium-rich heavy mineral (HM) mineralisation has been identified in saprolite clay. Initial results from Phase 3 drilling are expected later in the current September 2025 quarter.

Metallurgical test work on a bulk sample from Rosewood East is progressing, with feed processing and trial spiral separation underway to produce an initial Heavy Mineral Concentrate (HMC). Orientation drilling for future resource drilling at Rosewood is scheduled to commence in early September, alongside further exploration drilling of sediment-hosted mineral sands targets.

Peter Reid, PTR’s Chief Executive Officer, expressed confidence in the project’s potential, stating that Rosewood is emerging as a major, potentially world-class titanium discovery. The company looks forward to updating the market with further results as they become available.