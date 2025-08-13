Bayan Mining and Minerals Advances North Americas Projects

Bayan Mining and Minerals Ltd (ASX: BMM), a company focused on exploration and development of mineral resources, has provided an update on its North Americas Projects. The company’s exploration activities are focused on rare earth elements (REE) and lithium projects in the United States and Canada. BMM is actively advancing exploration programs across several key projects in its portfolio.

At the Desert Star Project in California’s Mojave Desert, a comprehensive exploration program is underway across 72 federal lode claims. Rock chip and heavy mineral concentrate samples have been submitted for analysis, with results pending. A desktop review of geophysical data is also in progress to refine targets. Similar exploration activities are occurring at the Desert Star North Project, located near the Colosseum Gold Mine and the Mountain Pass Rare Earth Mine. Samples from this project have also been sent for analysis, with results expected in September 2025.

The second phase of fieldwork has been completed at the Bayan Springs South Project in Nevada, targeting areas identified during an earlier reconnaissance campaign. Assay results are anticipated within two weeks to determine the next phase of exploration. However, assay results from the Arrel Lithium Project in Canada did not identify significant lithium anomalies, although the data obtained will contribute to future exploration decisions.

Bayan Mining and Minerals continues to analyse data from these projects to guide future exploration efforts. The company will provide further updates to the market as results become available. These exploration projects reflect the company’s commitment to developing resources and expanding its asset base in North America.