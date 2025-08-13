Cullen Resources (ASX: CUL), a Perth-based minerals explorer with a multi-commodity portfolio managed through joint ventures and projects in its own right, has announced progress in the Killaloe Joint Venture (Cullen 20% free carried interest to Decision to Mine). Joint Venture Manager, Lachlan Star Ltd (ASX: LSA), reported plans for a new phase of drilling at the Killaloe Gold Project following the receipt of final assay results from their maiden drilling program.

The Killaloe Gold Project, located in the Norseman region of Western Australia, has shown promising results from initial Aircore (AC) and Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling. New reconnaissance AC results continue to expand the shallow gold system identified near the Duke Prospect, including assays of 4m @ 0.43g/t Au from 20m and 4m @ 0.22g/t Au from 12m. These results supplement previously reported intercepts, such as 9m @ 2.11g/t Au from 81m, underscoring the potential for significant gold mineralisation.

The combined results from the maiden AC and RC drill program support immediate follow-up drilling. Lachlan Star is preparing a program of deeper RC and Diamond drilling to test high-grade areas of the Duke and Duchess Prospects. Additional reconnaissance AC drilling across the broader project aims to evaluate further high-potential targets. Lachlan Star CEO Andrew Tyrrell noted that the early patterns were highly encouraging and highlight the potential for the Killaloe Gold Project to deliver significant new gold discoveries.

The Killaloe Project comprises two Exploration Licences, one Mining Licence, and two Exploration Licence Applications, situated approximately 20-30km north-east of the Norseman mining centre. Despite its favorable geological setting, the project remains largely under-explored, presenting an exciting opportunity for a significant gold discovery. The latest drilling results from the Duke Prospect further validate the company’s belief that Killaloe has the potential to contain significant new gold discoveries in an under-explored area of the prolific Norseman gold region.