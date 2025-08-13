OpenLearning Signs A$340,000 SaaS Agreement with Cebu Institute of Technology University

OpenLearning Limited (ASX: OLL), an AI-powered learning management system (LMS) provider that offers a full suite of tools for online learning, course creation, and delivery for education institutions, corporations, and governments, has announced a new agreement with Cebu Institute of Technology University (CIT) in the Philippines. The five-year, usage-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) agreement, executed on August 12, 2025, will see CIT University utilise OpenLearning’s LMS across all its faculties and programs. This deal is expected to generate minimum contracted SaaS fees of approximately A$340,000 (US$221,000) over the five-year term, with potential for additional revenue based on usage.

CIT University, a leading private higher education institution in Cebu City, selected OpenLearning after evaluating multiple LMS providers. The agreement stipulates a minimum of 20,000 students per year will use the platform. OpenLearning’s outcome-based education tools, ePortfolio system, and generative AI course design capabilities are designed to meet the evolving needs of universities aiming to improve student engagement, graduate employability, and institutional efficiency.

Adam Brimo, CEO of OpenLearning, highlighted the strategic importance of the partnership, stating that collaborating with a leading private university recognised as a Centre of Excellence in Information Technology Education is a strong endorsement of their platform’s capabilities. He emphasised the shared vision between CIT University and OpenLearning to enable industry-relevant education, preparing graduates for success in the modern workforce.

The minimum annual fees payable under the SaaS agreement between OpenLearning and CIT University are not financially material; however, the company considers the agreement to be strategically important given CIT University’s reputation as a leading university in the Philippines and that they will adopt the platform for the entire university.