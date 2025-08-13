BP8 Global Secures Trade Financing to Expand Seaweed Operations in Indonesia

BPH Global Ltd (ASX: BP8) has announced that its Indonesian subsidiary, PT BPH Global Indonesia, has entered into a binding US$375,000 (A$560,000) trade financing loan agreement with Singapore-based Equentia Natural Resources Pte Ltd. BPH Global is focused on strategic investments in disruptive businesses and technologies, with core interests in the resources, technology and manufacturing sectors. The trade financing facility aims to accelerate the company’s seaweed operations in Indonesia.

The financing will significantly enhance BP8 Indonesia’s purchasing power, enabling independent procurement of larger volumes of seaweed stock. It will also support the expansion of processing capabilities at the soon-to-be commissioned warehouse in Makassar, South Sulawesi. The funds will further support the company’s existing commercial arrangement with PT Kebula Raya Bestari, facilitating continued sales growth both domestically and internationally.

According to Managing Director Matthew Leonard, the trade financing provides the financial flexibility to increase seaweed procurement independently while strengthening the partnership with Kebula. BP8 Indonesia’s seaweed business development has included the completion of a seaweed assets acquisition from PT Mitra Agro Global in January 2025 and the establishment of a Product Sales Cooperation Agreement with PT Kebula Raya Bestari in April 2025.

The company says that seaweed is sourced through partnerships with local farming communities in the Nunukan region, supporting traceability, responsible harvesting practices, and environmental sustainability. BP8 Indonesia continues to actively engage potential offtake partners to underpin its growth ambitions and scale operations and will provide further updates on its progress in due course.