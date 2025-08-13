Talga Launches Talnode-R: Graphite Anode Product from Battery Waste

Talga Group Ltd (ASX:TLG), a battery materials and technology company, has announced the launch of Talnode-R, a proprietary graphite anode product made from recycled lithium-ion battery waste. Talga’s innovative approach repurposes waste from gigafactory anode production scrap and spent anodes from end-of-life batteries. The process converts these waste streams into graphite anode suitable for reuse in batteries, paving the way for strategically located battery supply chains.

The Talnode-R production process begins with graphite concentrate sourced from battery recyclers, extracted from ‘black mass’ waste. Talga then purifies this graphite to battery-grade 99.95% purity using its advanced hydrometallurgical technology, followed by shaping and coating. The resulting anode matches the performance of new synthetic graphite anode. Talga’s CEO, Martin Phillips, commented that Talnode-R complements the company’s high-power natural graphite anode production, enabling global expansion through modular technology deployment.

This process allows for modular production facilities to be integrated alongside Talga’s planned natural graphite anode refinery in Sweden, or as stand-alone units near battery manufacturing hubs, enabling localised and scalable production. Multiple global-scale battery manufacturers are conducting test work and qualification of Talnode-R, with discussions advancing regarding funding and site development in the USA, UK, Middle East, and Asia. Talga’s established plant design positions the company to capitalise on fast-growing graphite waste volumes from battery recyclers and geopolitical shifts driving demand for non-Chinese anode supply.

The company’s competitive advantages include its patented technology platform, alignment with recycling regulatory goals in the EU and U.S. This supports internal feasibility studies in the UK and Sweden, and progressing negotiations with partners in the USA and Japan for supply, production, and offtake. Ultimately, recycling graphite anodes will boost supply chain resilience in Western markets, aiming to cut imports from dominant producers like China.