I Synergy Group Enters Agreement for AI-Based GPUs

I Synergy Group Limited (ASX: IS3), a technology-driven company transitioning beyond its affiliate marketing origins to explore new avenues for sustainable growth and innovation, has announced it has entered into a formal Sale and Purchase Agreement with Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ: TGL) for the supply of high-performance computing hardware and specialised AI software. The hardware and software are designed to support AI workloads. This agreement follows a previously announced non-binding Memorandum of Understanding from July 24, 2025, outlining the intent to collaborate on this strategic initiative.

The key terms of the Agreement include the purchase of AI-based GPUs for a total contract value of A$300,000. Payment terms are structured as six monthly instalments of A$50,000, payable within five business days of each month’s start. The agreement also outlines that should IS3 fail to make a payment, an interest rate of 8% per annum will be applied to the overdue amount. The Products include high-performance computing equipment tailored for AI workloads, along with specialised AI applications and licenses.

Upon delivery, IS3 has seven business days to inspect the products. TGL has thirty days from the receipt of a written notice to rectify any defective or materially non-conforming products. The agreement is valid from the commencement date until all obligations are completed, unless terminated or extended. Either party may terminate the agreement with thirty days written notice, provided that such termination does not affect any rights or obligations that have accrued prior to the effective date of termination.

I Synergy intends to establish a new wholly owned subsidiary to facilitate and manage the operations under this Agreement. While the agreement is not expected to have a material impact on the company’s financial position in the current financial year, it represents a significant step in advancing the company’s operational capabilities. The company will provide further updates as the contract progresses. The release of this announcement was authorised by the Board of the Company and released by the Company Secretary.