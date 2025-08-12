Mirrabooka Investments (ASX:MIR) FY25 full-year results

Mirrabooka Investments (ASX:MIR) reported a full-year profit of $7.9m, down from $10.7m last year, reflecting weaker contributions from its trading and options portfolios. The company maintained a final dividend of 6.5c fully franked, bringing total dividends to 11c for the year, compared with 13c last year, which included a 2.5c special dividend. The portfolio returned 11.1% including franking, underperforming the combined mid and small-cap index return of 15.2%. Management cited strong gains from stocks like Life360, Temple & Webster, and Hub24, offset by declines in IDP Education and Macquarie Technology, as well as missing out on large index-weighted performers such as Pro Medicus, TechnologyOne, and gold miners.

Portfolio changes during the year included adding value-oriented stocks such as Region Group, Channel Infrastructure, Cuscal, and GrainCorp in the first half, and re-investing in long-term growth holdings after market volatility in March–April. Following a rights issue, Mirrabooka is holding elevated cash levels, taking a patient approach amid high market valuations and speculative activity in asset markets.