Hot Stocks: Duketon Mining, One Click Group, Norfolk Metals

Wall Street closed at fresh record highs on Tuesday after softer-than-expected US inflation data boosted expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut in September. The S&P 500 rose 1.13% to 6,445.76, its first close above 6,400, while the Nasdaq gained 1.39% and the Dow added 1.10%. Small-cap stocks outperformed, with the Russell 2000 climbing nearly triple the S&P’s gain, as traders bet that lower short-term borrowing costs would disproportionately benefit smaller companies. All 11 S&P 500 sectors advanced, reflecting broad market optimism.

July’s consumer price index rose 0.2% for the month and 2.7% year on year, just under forecasts, while core CPI increased 0.3% for the month and 3.1% annually. The data lifted the implied probability of a 25 basis point Fed cut in September to 94%, up from 85% before the release, with further cuts now more heavily priced in for later in the year. The rally was further supported by President Donald Trump’s extension of a 90-day pause on higher tariffs for Chinese imports. Ahead, investors will focus on Thursday’s producer price index and the Fed’s Jackson Hole gathering later this month.

In Australia, the ASX is set to open higher, with futures up 14 points, or 0.2%, to 8,852. The local session will feature earnings results from several major companies, including Commonwealth Bank, AGL Energy, Treasury Wine Estates, Computershare, Evolution Mining, IAG and Arena REIT.

Duketon Mining Strikes High-Grade Gold in First Killarney Drill Program

Duketon Mining (ASX:DKM) has reported strong results from its first-ever RC drilling program at the Killarney Gold Project in WA, including standout intercepts of 9m at 4.64g/t gold (with 1m at 39.77g/t), 10m at 2.33g/t, and 7m at 3.45g/t. The 17-hole, 1,716m campaign focused beneath a shallow historic pit and an associated geochemical anomaly, confirming mineralisation open at depth and along strike to the northeast. Planning is underway for follow-up drilling to further test the mineralised zones.

One Click Group Delivers Record July Revenue and Profit

One Click Group (ASX:1CG) reported record revenue of $3m in July, up 34% year-on-year, and record EBIT of $1.4m. Year-to-date revenue reached $4.3m, up 32%, with EBIT of $0.45m. The company’s online life admin and financial services platform, primarily driven by its tax offering, surpassed 200,000 registered users in July, adding over 30,000 users in 2025. Management said strong new user growth, high customer retention, and reduced acquisition costs position the business for a successful year-end.

Norfolk Metals Begins Maiden Drilling at Carmen Copper Project

Norfolk Metals (ASX:NFL) has begun the RC phase of its maiden drilling campaign at the Carmen Copper Project in Chile, targeting confirmation of historical mineralisation at the Carmen Main area and potential strike extensions. The program will precede diamond drilling in October, which will test sulphide mineralisation beneath the oxide cap and along strike. The combined 5,100m program aims to validate and expand the historical NI 43-101 resource, with assays to be released progressively through Q3 and Q4 2025.