SkyCity Adelaide Retains Casino Licence

SkyCity Entertainment Group has announced that its Adelaide casino has been found suitable to retain its licence. This decision follows the release of an independent review conducted by Brian Martin, commissioned by South Australia’s Commissioner for Liquor and Gambling. SkyCity Entertainment Group operates casinos and entertainment facilities across New Zealand and Australia.

The review also determined that SkyCity itself remains a suitable close associate of the Adelaide casino business. However, the report highlighted several areas needing improvement, specifically in governance, anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing (AML/CFT) processes, and host responsibility measures. These shortcomings will need to be addressed to maintain compliance and uphold regulatory standards.

The Commissioner for Liquor and Gambling is currently reviewing the report’s findings in conjunction with ongoing efforts by Consumer and Business Services. This collaborative assessment will determine whether any enforcement actions will be necessary as a result of the identified deficiencies. SkyCity has committed to addressing the issues raised.

SkyCity is actively implementing its “Building a Better Business” program, a multi-year initiative designed to enhance AML/CFT capabilities, minimise gambling-related harm, and foster a culture of responsible gaming. The company plans to invest approximately $60 million over the next three years, with the program slated for completion by June 2027. SkyCity says the program will address the shortcomings outlined in the review.