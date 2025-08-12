Life360 Shares Surge on Strong Results

Life360 saw its shares jump nearly 9 per cent in morning trade following the release of its second-quarter results, which surpassed expectations. The positive outcome has led to an upward revision of the company’s full-year guidance. At 10:20 am AEST, shares in Life360 were trading at $41.20, an increase of 8.9 per cent. Life360 is a family safety platform providing services such as location sharing, driving safety, and digital safety features. The company aims to connect and protect families.

E&P analyst Paul Mason has reiterated a “positive” recommendation for Life360, setting a valuation of $34.04 per share. According to Mason, while the growth in user numbers was in line with general market expectations, the subscription yields and revenue margins achieved by Life360 were notably higher than anticipated. This strong financial performance has driven the positive market reaction and the analyst’s continued confidence in the company’s prospects.

Key metrics for the quarter showed significant growth across various areas. Monthly active users (MAU) increased by 25 per cent to reach 88 million, with international MAU showing even stronger growth at 34 per cent. The number of paying circles also saw a substantial increase, with 136,000 net additions during the quarter. These factors collectively contributed to the overall positive reception of Life360’s quarterly performance.

The upgraded guidance now projects revenue for the full year to be between $462 million and $482 million. The adjusted EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) is also expected to be in the range of $72 million to $82 million, reflecting the company’s improved financial outlook.