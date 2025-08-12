Recce Gel Shows Promise on Infected Burns

Recce Pharmaceuticals, listed on the ASX, has announced positive pre-clinical results for its RECCE 327 Topical Gel in treating infected burn wounds. Tests conducted on rat models demonstrated the gel’s ability to combat two significant antibiotic-resistant bacteria: Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) and Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Recce Pharmaceuticals is developing new classes of synthetic anti-infectives and immunomodulatory therapies. Its lead candidate, RECCE 327, is being developed as a potential new therapy for serious and potentially life-threatening infections.

The study revealed that RECCE 327 Topical Gel achieved substantial reductions in bacterial load, with up to a 99.9 per cent reduction observed by day eight of treatment. Furthermore, the topical gel was well tolerated by the test subjects and no adverse effects were noted throughout the duration of the study, indicating a favourable safety profile. These results suggest the gel’s potential as a novel synthetic anti-infective therapy for infected burn wounds.

These findings support Recce Pharmaceuticals’ ongoing collaborative efforts with the US Department of Defence. The collaboration is underpinned by a $2 million grant and a research agreement with the US Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases. The continued partnership aims to progress the development and evaluation of Recce’s anti-infective technologies for military and civilian applications.