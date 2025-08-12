Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:RCE), a company focused on developing synthetic anti-infectives designed to combat antibiotic-resistant superbugs, has announced positive results for its RECCE 327 Topical Gel (R327G) in treating infected burn wounds. The study demonstrated the gel’s effectiveness against Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) and Pseudomonas aeruginosa in rat infection models. The results showed statistically significant wound healing and wound contraction over the treatment period.

The study assessed the efficacy of R327G against two clinically significant antibiotic-resistant pathogens. R327G achieved a notable reduction in bacterial load compared to untreated control groups. Specifically, the reductions corresponded to approximately a 2-log (99%) and 3-log (99.9%) reduction against MRSA (Days 4 and 8, respectively) and approximately a 3-log (99.9%) and 4-log (99.99%) reduction against P. aeruginosa (Days 4 and 8, respectively). The antimicrobial performance of R327G consistently exceeded that of Soframycin, a standard comparator antibiotic used in topical wound care.

Wound healing was accelerated with R327G, demonstrating statistically significant improvements compared to the untreated control group. R327G was well-tolerated throughout the study, with no adverse clinical signs or effects on body weight observed in the treated animals. The potential for a once-daily application of R327G, compared to the twice-daily application of Soframycin, offers potential advantages for patients and clinicians.

These results support the continued development of R327G through Recce’s ongoing collaboration with the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD). James Graham, CEO of Recce Pharmaceuticals, stated that these results represent a step forward for their U.S. DoD burn wound program, highlighting the superior antimicrobial performance and faster healing of burn wounds achieved with R327G.