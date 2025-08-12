Silver North Eyes New Discoveries in Keno Hill

Silver North Resources (TSX-V:SNAG) is exploring the Keno Hill silver district in Canada, historically the second-largest silver mining area in the country. The district, known for its high-grade deposits, has produced over 220 million ounces of silver. Silver North Resources is focused on silver exploration and development. The company aims to create value through discovery and strategic acquisition of silver projects.

Jason Weber, CEO of Silver North Resources, said the company was drawn to Keno Hill due to its rich history and potential for new vein discoveries. The company’s Haldane Project has shown promising results, with drilling uncovering high-grade silver at the West Fault and Main Fault target areas. At West Fault, drilling returned intercepts including 8.7m @ 311g/t silver, 0.89% lead and 1.13% zinc and higher grade intersections of 1.26m averaging 3,267g/t silver 5.8% lead and 7% zinc. The recent Main Fault discovery included three veins over a 28.4m intersection, with individual vein results including 3.05m @ 460g/t silver, 4.3% lead and 1.2% zinc.

Silver North also benefits from its proximity to Hecla Mining Company, a major player in the Keno Hill area. Hecla is ramping up production at its Keno Hill operations, aiming for 440 tons or higher per day throughput, which Weber believes will positively reflect on the potential of any orebodies outlined at Haldane. Furthermore, Coeur Mining is funding exploration at Silver North’s Tim property in British Columbia under an earn-in agreement.

Looking ahead, Silver North’s focus for the next six months will be the expansion of the Main Fault and Bighorn targets at the Haldane Project. Weber notes that Keno Hill continues to produce very high-grade silver results in drilling, and the company feels it has excellent potential to add to the district’s overall silver resource base.