Hamelin Gold Begins Geophysical Survey

Hamelin Gold (ASX:HMG) has commenced an airborne geophysical survey at its West Tanami Project in Western Australia. The project is co-funded by the state government’s Exploration Incentive Scheme (EIS). Hamelin Gold is a junior mineral explorer focused on its landholdings in the Tanami Gold Province and Yilgarn District of Western Australia. The company aims to create shareholder value through exploration success.

The survey is designed to detect bedrock conductors within mafic-ultramafic intrusions, areas considered promising for copper-nickel-platinum group elements sulphide mineralisation. Hamelin believes the survey area is particularly well-suited to this technology due to its thin, non-conductive cover and the anticipated absence of conductive units within the sedimentary sequence and the Le Beau intrusion.

Hamelin Gold, which has a market capitalisation of $10.71 million, anticipates receiving the survey results in September 2025. High-priority drill targeting is planned for later this year, following the analysis of the geophysical data. Managing Director Peter Bewick noted that the 2023 discovery of copper-nickel-platinum group element mineralised intrusions marked a first for the district, underscoring the largely unexplored nature of the Tanami region.

Bewick stated that a study of these intrusions, fully funded through the 2024 BHP Xplor Program, identified key elements crucial to the intrusion-related mineral system model. He added that any strong airborne electromagnetic anomalies generated would likely indicate hidden sulphide occurrences.