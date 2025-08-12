Kelly Partners, an ASX-listed accounting firm, has announced a 3.2 per cent decrease in full-year profit, reporting $3.41 million for the 2025 financial year. This result comes despite a substantial increase in revenue. Kelly Partners provides accounting and financial services to private businesses and high net worth individuals. It operates an owner-driver model, empowering its people to grow their practices.

Revenue for the group climbed 24.5 per cent to $134.6 million. The company has maintained its no-dividend policy, which was first implemented in February 2024. This decision reflects the company’s strategy for reinvesting profits back into the business.

The company focuses on delivering comprehensive accounting and business advisory services. This approach aims to support long-term growth and sustainability. Despite the profit dip, the strong revenue growth indicates underlying strength in the firm’s core operations.

Kelly Partners’ shares last traded at $10.64, representing a modest 0.4 per cent increase year-to-date. The firm continues to navigate a dynamic market environment, balancing growth with strategic financial management.