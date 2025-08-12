Star Entertainment Group has rekindled its plans to sell its 50 per cent stake in the Queen’s Wharf hotel and casino complex in Brisbane. The ASX-listed casino operator has reportedly reached a binding agreement with its Hong Kong-based business partners. Star Entertainment Group owns and operates casinos and entertainment facilities. The company focuses on providing gaming, entertainment, and hospitality services across its various locations.

Star had initially outlined its intention to divest its stake in the Queen’s Wharf precinct in March of this year. However, negotiations faltered earlier this month due to disagreements on critical aspects of the deal. The details of the renewed agreement have not yet been publicly disclosed.

Sources familiar with the matter, who are not authorised to speak publicly, have confirmed that a binding agreement has now been successfully reached. Star Entertainment has been contacted for comment regarding the revived sale and the specifics of the agreement. Further details are expected to be released pending official announcements.