Olympio Metals Expands Gold Exploration

Olympio Metals (ASX:OLY) has announced plans to extend exploration activities at its Amadee prospect, pushing further east and west towards the Paquin prospect. This decision follows encouraging results from eight drill holes within the Bousquet Project, located in Canada. Olympio Metals is an Australian company focused on discovering and developing world-class mineral resources. The company is dedicated to creating value for shareholders through successful exploration and project development.

Recent drilling at Amadee has confirmed a significant zone of gold mineralisation, extending over 40 metres in width and spanning a strike length exceeding 200 metres. Multiple near-surface intercepts revealed notable gold grades, including 4.50m at 3.29 grams per tonne gold, with a high-grade section of 0.50m at 24.5g/t gold, and another intercept of 6.85m at 1.11g/t gold. These findings have prompted the company to investigate the potential continuity of mineralisation between Amadee and the nearby Paquin prospect.

According to Managing Director Sean Delaney, the identified gold confirms that both Amadee and Paquin are part of a large, strike-extensive gold mineralised structure. He noted that the mineralisation styles and geochemical characteristics are similar at both prospects, featuring numerous high-grade mineralised quartz veins within zones up to 40m wide. Olympio has reviewed historical data supporting the potential structural link between the two prospects.

The company believes the broad, shallow nature of the gold mineralisation could be suitable for open-pit mining development, particularly given the underutilised processing facilities in the area. Olympio Metals currently has an option to acquire up to 80% of the Bousquet Project, an advanced gold asset situated on the Cadillac-Lake Larder Fault Zone, known as the Cadillac Break in Québec, Canada.