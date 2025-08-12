Life360 Revenue Surges in Latest Quarter

San Francisco-based Life360 has announced a robust financial performance for the second quarter of the 2025 financial year. The company reported revenue of $115.4 million, marking a substantial 36 per cent increase compared to the same period last year. Life360 is a leading family safety and connection app that aims to protect and connect families. It provides features such as location sharing, emergency services, and driver safety monitoring.

The company also experienced an impressive 85 per cent surge in adjusted EBITDA, reaching $20.3 million. This growth reflects increased operational efficiency and strong demand for Life360’s services. Monthly active users (MAU) reached 88 million, a 25 per cent increase year-on-year, demonstrating the app’s expanding user base. Paying circles, a key indicator of subscription growth, also rose by 25 per cent to 2.5 million.

Lauren Antonoff, the newly appointed chief executive, expressed enthusiasm about the company’s performance. Antonoff highlighted that Life360 is successfully meeting the growing demand from families who are increasingly prioritising safety and connection. The company’s focus on providing essential safety features and reliable connection tools resonates with families seeking peace of mind in an ever-changing world.

Life360 continues to innovate and expand its offerings to meet the evolving needs of modern families. The strong financial results and user growth underscore the company’s position as a leader in the family safety and connection market. Investors and industry analysts will be watching closely to see if Life360 can maintain this momentum in the coming quarters.