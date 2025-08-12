TMK Energy Achieves Key Project Milestone

TMK Energy (ASX: TMK) has reached a significant milestone in its plans to develop a coal seam gas (CSG) project to meet energy demands in Mongolia and China. The company aims to become the first CSG producer in Mongolia and a key player in the region’s energy sector. TMK Energy is an Australian company focused on developing the Gurvantes coal seam gas project, aiming to provide energy solutions for Mongolia and potentially China.

Just days after signing a strategic alliance agreement with Chinese energy consulting firm J-Energy, TMK has successfully drilled new pilot production well LF-07 at the Gurvantes CSG project. According to the company, subsequent logging results found the well intersected approximately 54m of net coal, as TMK had expected and consistent with existing surrounding pilot production wells, after the company had drilled and cased to a total depth of 420 metres.

Contractor Major Drilling conducted the drilling operations on a fixed cost contract using its TXD200 drilling rig. The work at LF-07 finalises 12 months of drilling during which TMK successfully completed four additional pilot production wells, more than doubling the project’s production capacity. The next stage at the pilot project will involve installing the down hole pump and associated equipment, followed by commissioning activities ahead of moving the well to production.

TMK is partnering with Beijing-based J-Energy to build a gas-fired power plant and potentially supply gas to China. J-Energy will assist in field development studies at Gurvantes and provide geological, engineering and project development expertise as TMK begins the process of securing project partners, including operational and logistical support.