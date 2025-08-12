Mining Industry Faces Generational Talent Gap

Australia’s mining sector is grappling with a widening generational gap, struggling to attract and retain young talent despite being a cornerstone of the nation’s economy. This comes as International Youth Day highlights the importance of engaging young people in shaping the future. The Queensland Resources Council (QRC) notes that the industry is competing for the same talent pool amid low unemployment rates. Globally, youth unemployment remains high, with Australia’s rate sitting at 9.6% as of June 2025, more than double the national average.

A recent report indicated that a significant majority of young people would probably not consider working in mining, citing concerns that the industry does more harm than good. The location of mining operations in regional areas and the prevalence of fly-in fly-out work arrangements also present challenges in attracting younger workers who often prefer opportunities in metropolitan head offices. Competition from other sectors, such as construction boosted by the upcoming 2032 Olympic Games, further exacerbates the talent shortage, with construction companies offering increasingly competitive salaries.

To address these challenges, organisations such as Young Mining Professionals (YMP) are working to connect young people with meaningful careers in the industry. YMP offers mentoring, career development, and networking opportunities. The QRC actively engages with young Queenslanders through its education arm, the Queensland Minerals and Energy Academy (QMEA), which delivers STEM workshops to students. These initiatives aim to showcase the diverse roles within the mining sector and highlight the industry’s commitment to innovation and technology. The Queensland Resources Council is the peak industry body representing the state’s resources sector. It works to promote the long-term sustainability of the industry through advocacy, education, and collaboration.

Industry leaders emphasise the importance of mentoring and nurturing the next wave of mining workers, recognising it as a crucial investment in the sector’s future. They highlight the role of technology in attracting digitally native young people and driving innovation. As the mining industry looks to the future, its ability to engage and support young people will be critical to its long-term success.