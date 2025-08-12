Lithium Universe Acquires Innovative Silver Extraction Technology for Solar Panel Recycling

Lithium Universe Limited (ASX: LU7), a company focused on closing the ‘Lithium Conversion Gap’ in North America and revolutionising photovoltaic (PV) solar panel recycling, has announced the acquisition of global rights to Macquarie University’s Jet Electrochemical Silver Extraction (JESE) Technology. The rights are secured through an exclusive licensing agreement via LU7’s holding company, New Age Minerals Pty Ltd (NAM). This acquisition marks a significant advancement in the company’s strategy to recover valuable materials from end-of-life solar panels.

The JESE technology employs a low-voltage electrochemical jet of dilute nitric acid to selectively dissolve silver from solar cells. By applying a controlled voltage, silver on the wafer surface undergoes anodic oxidation, dissolving into the electrolyte, while leaving behind aluminium and other impurities. The process allows for the recovery of high-purity silver metal via electrochemical deposition and preserves the silicon wafers, minimising contamination for potential silicon recycling. Macquarie University has a registered patent for this technology.

This acquisition complements LU7’s existing Microwave Joule Heating Technology (MJHT), which delaminates solar panels without the need for mechanical grinding or high-temperature furnaces. The integration of JESE and MJHT creates a comprehensive and sustainable PV recycling platform, positioning LU7 at the forefront of critical metal recovery from solar panel waste. The combined technologies offer a safer, cleaner, and more sustainable solution compared to conventional methods, which are energy-intensive and generate substantial hazardous chemical waste.

According to Lithium Universe, the silver contained within solar modules represents a significant economic opportunity, potentially exceeding A$154 billion globally by 2050. The company believes that the MQU technology provides a more efficient recycling technology, positioning it to capitalise on this growing market while addressing environmental challenges. Executive Chairman Iggy Tan stated that the collaboration with Macquarie University has been exceptional, and their combined expertise will deliver a breakthrough recycling solution.