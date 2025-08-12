Pure Resources Announces Exceptional Metallurgical Results at Garnet Hills

Pure Resources Limited (ASX:PR1) has announced highly promising results from its metallurgical testwork program at the Garnet Hills Project in Western Australia. Pure Resources is an ASX-listed company focused on becoming a prominent battery metal company, with a portfolio of nickel and copper assets, and plans to add Lithium, Rare Earths, or Graphite to its portfolio. The testwork confirms the potential for low-cost, high-quality garnet production using simple and sustainable methods.

The metallurgical program, which included Dense Media Separation (DMS) and Reflux Classification, achieved exceptional results. DMS pre-concentration delivered over 90% garnet deportment. Reflux Classification yielded andradite-rich garnet products grading up to 98%, comfortably exceeding industry standards. The processing produced saleable fractions suitable for both blasting (coarse fraction) and premium waterjet applications (fine fraction), aligning with global industrial garnet demand.

The company highlighted the low water and reagent-free flowsheet as a key advantage, unlocking scalability and supporting a low-cost operational development model. Managing Director Patric Glovac stated the results exceeded expectations, confirming the potential to produce high-grade garnet products from surface material using robust and scalable processing routes. He added that the company is advancing to bulk-scale testing and further optimisation.

Pure Resources has also initiated strategic collaborations in the U.S. to explore downstream opportunities, including technology for extracting Rare Earth Elements (REE) from industrial garnet. Discussions have commenced with suppliers in the thermal management sector. The company is confident these developments will position Pure Resources as a globally competitive, ESG-aligned supplier of critical minerals.