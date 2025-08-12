Green Technology Metals Secures Key Mining Leases for Seymour Lithium Project

Green Technology Metals Limited (ASX: GT1), a Canadian-focused multi-asset lithium business, has announced a significant permitting milestone for its Seymour Lithium Project in Ontario, Canada. The Ontario Ministry of Mines has granted two additional 21-year mining leases, securing full coverage over the proposed lithium mine and concentrator infrastructure area. This achievement marks a critical step in de-risking the project’s pathway to development and positions Seymour well for a near-term financial investment decision, subject to remaining permits and approvals.

The granting of these mining leases is the culmination of four years of sustained permitting and development work, including ongoing engagement with Indigenous communities. According to GT1, securing these leases provides the foundation for the development of key infrastructure. Regulatory authorities have also confirmed that the Seymour Project is subject solely to provincial environmental assessment requirements, streamlining the permitting process.

The company has undertaken comprehensive environmental assessment work since acquiring the project in 2021 and continues ongoing environmental monitoring to inform project planning and ensure responsible management of potential impacts. Indigenous consultation has been central to the project’s development, with GT1 emphasizing its commitment to meaningful collaboration and integrating Indigenous perspectives throughout the planning and permitting process.

GT1 is actively addressing review comments from Indigenous communities, stakeholders, and government agencies on the closure plan and other approval submissions. The company remains focused on advancing each workstream in parallel to secure final approvals and construction readiness for the Seymour Lithium Project.