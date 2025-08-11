Hot Stocks: Spark New Zealand, Hazer Group, Iondrive

US stocks fell on Monday as investors awaited key US inflation data due this week, which could influence the Federal Reserve’s next interest rate decision. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 200 points, or 0.45%, to 43,975, while the S&P 500 slipped 0.25% and the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.3%. The July consumer price index, out Tuesday, and Thursday’s producer price index are expected to show modest monthly gains, but at a pace hotter than June. With markets pricing in an 87% chance of a September rate cut, some analysts warn that sticky inflation and strong consumer spending could limit the Fed’s willingness to ease.

Trade news had little market impact after President Donald Trump signed an executive order to extend a suspension of higher tariffs on Chinese imports for another 90 days, avoiding a reversion to the 145% rate imposed earlier this year.

In Australia, shares are poised to open lower, with ASX 200 futures down 13 points, or 0.2%, to 8,783. The focus today will be on the Reserve Bank of Australia’s policy meeting at 2.30pm, with a 25-basis-point rate cut to 3.60% widely expected, followed by Governor Michele Bullock’s press conference at 3.30pm. NAB’s July business confidence survey is due at 11.30am, while the US CPI report later tonight will be closely watched by global markets.

Spark to sell 75% of data centre business to PEP in $705m deal

Spark New Zealand (ASX:SPK) will sell a 75% stake in its data centre business to Pacific Equity Partners for up to NZ$705m, valuing the unit at 30.8x FY25 pro forma EBITDA. Spark will receive about NZ$486m upfront and up to NZ$98m in deferred payments by 2027, with proceeds earmarked to reduce debt. The deal creates ‘DC Co’, a standalone company with 23MW of existing capacity and over 130MW planned, aiming to capitalise on rising cloud and AI demand in New Zealand. The transaction is due to complete by year-end, subject to regulatory approvals.

Hazer secures global patent filings for ultra-pure battery-grade graphite

Hazer Group (ASX:HZR) has filed national patents in over 20 jurisdictions for its novel electrochemical purification process, enabling the production of >99.9% purity graphite without damaging its morphology. The process opens access to the high-value lithium-ion battery market while complementing established industrial applications such as steelmaking and cement. The move comes amid a tightening global graphite market dominated by Chinese supply and rising EV-driven demand. Hazer is pursuing a dual-market strategy targeting both high-volume industrial customers and premium-priced battery-grade applications, supported by strong inbound interest from battery and anode manufacturers.

Iondrive wins $3.9m government grant to scale critical minerals recovery

Iondrive (ASX:ION) has secured up to A$3.9m in non-dilutive funding under the Australian Government’s Industry Growth Program to commercialise its Deep Eutectic Solvent (DES) metal extraction technology. The grant covers half the costs of building and operating a continuous pilot plant to recover critical minerals like lithium, nickel and cobalt from battery black mass, with commissioning due to start in December 2025. The funding validates Iondrive’s urban mining approach, which offers lower energy use, avoids aggressive acids, and can be applied to e-waste and mining residues. The project will support future scaling to a proposed 10,000tpa commercial facility.