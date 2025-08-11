Seven Group Holdings Profits Rise Five Per Cent

Seven Group Holdings (SGH) has reported a five per cent increase in statutory profit, reaching $486 million for the 2025 financial year. The diversified industrial services business saw revenue climb one per cent to $10.74 billion. Underlying earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) experienced a robust eight per cent surge, settling at $1.54 billion, with EBIT margins improving 93 basis points to 14.3 per cent.

Seven Group Holdings is an Australian diversified industrial services company. It has interests in industrial services, energy, and media. The company’s success was buoyed by strong performances from its Boral and WesTrac units, which were key drivers of earnings growth throughout the financial year.

Shareholders are set to receive a fully franked final dividend of 32 cents per share. This brings the total dividend payout for the year to 62 cents per share, marking a substantial 17 per cent increase compared to the prior year. Chief executive Ryan Stokes attributed the positive results to the strength of Seven’s diversified industrial services businesses and the disciplined execution of the group’s operating model.

Looking forward, Seven Group anticipates low to mid single-digit EBIT growth in the 2026 financial year. This outlook is underpinned by expected margin improvements, continued customer activity within key markets, and a steady performance across its core business segments. Stokes stated that Seven is carrying operational momentum into FY26.