Life360 Founder Hulls Steps Down as CEO

Chris Hulls, the co-founder of Life360, is stepping down from his role as chief executive officer after almost 20 years. Hulls will transition to the position of executive chairman. Life360 is an $8.8 billion company that operates a family tracking app. The Silicon Valley-based company is also listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

The company announced that chief operating officer Lauren Antonoff has been promoted to the chief executive role as part of a succession plan. Life360 stated that this plan has been in motion for nearly two years. Antonoff’s promotion marks a significant leadership change for the tech firm.

Hulls reflected on his tenure, stating, “What started as an idea in the wake of Hurricane Katrina, to help families reconnect in moments of crisis, has become a platform trusted by millions around the world. I could not have imagined how far we’d come, or how many families we’d impact.”

Antonoff joined Life360 in 2023 and spearheaded the launch of the company’s advertising business. Before joining Life360, Antonoff worked at website domain company GoDaddy, and prior to that, she spent over 20 years at Microsoft, bringing a wealth of experience to her new role.