Australian Gold and Copper Hits High-Grade Silver-Gold at Achilles

Australian Gold and Copper Ltd (ASX: AGC), a mineral exploration company focused on discovering and developing gold and copper resources in New South Wales, has announced strong results from its reverse circulation (RC) drilling program at the Achilles deposit within its South Cobar Project. The company completed 18 RC holes for 3,247 metres and 12 oxide aircore holes for 994 metres, with assay results received for the first nine RC holes. Diamond drilling is now underway following weather-related access delays.

Significant intercepts were reported from the southern extent of the Achilles deposit. Hole A3RC066 returned 7 metres at 291 grams per tonne silver equivalent (AgEq), including 220 g/t silver and 0.7 g/t gold, from 239 metres. Additionally, A3RC067, drilled 100 metres north, intersected 8 metres at 238 g/t AgEq, containing 122 g/t silver and 1.2 g/t gold, from 249 metres. Geological modelling has highlighted a distinctive thinly bedded facies as an indicator of proximity to mineralisation.

Five shallow RC holes drilled further south returned weakly anomalous mineralisation, interpreted as being drilled too shallow to intersect the key geological feature. Future drilling in this area will target deeper zones to reach the thinly bedded facies. Assays are pending for 21 additional holes, including those targeting oxide mineralisation and larger gaps within the existing Achilles deposit.

Glen Diemar, Managing Director of Australian Gold and Copper, stated that the Achilles geological model is proving to be an excellent exploration tool. He noted that better understanding the controls on mineralisation is key to effectively drilling out the mineralised system, and the company looks forward to further results from the ongoing drilling program. VTEM survey results have been processed to map potential along the Achilles Shear Zone.