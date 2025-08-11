Perpetual ESG Australian Share Active ETF (GIVE) Resumes Trading After Technical Issue

Perpetual Investment Management Limited (PIML), the responsible entity for the Perpetual ESG Australian Share Active ETF (ASX:GIVE), has announced the resumption of trading for the fund. The announcement follows a brief trading pause implemented earlier today due to a technical issue. Perpetual Investment Management Limited manages and administers a range of funds, trusts and managed investment schemes. They also provide investment management services to institutional clients.

The trading halt was initiated because of a technical problem affecting the dissemination of the indicative net asset value (iNAV) on the fund’s official website. According to the company announcement released on August 11, 2025, the issue has now been successfully resolved.

With the technical problem addressed, PIML has requested the ASX to lift the trading pause. The company stated that it is not aware of any reason why this request should not be granted by the ASX Market Announcements Office. Investors can now resume trading GIVE on the ASX.

The announcement was made by Sylvie Dimarco, Company Secretary of Perpetual Investment Management Limited.