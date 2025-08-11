Orbminco Managing Director Resigns

Orbminco Limited (ASX: OB1) has announced the resignation of its Managing Director, Mr. Ralf Kriege. Orbminco is exploring for copper and gold at the Bronze Fox project in Mongolia and gold at the Majestic North project in Western Australia. According to the ASX announcement released on August 11, 2025, Mr. Kriege will officially step down from his position on November 7, 2025.

The announcement was made by Orbminco Limited through its Chairman, Ian Gordon. The company has not yet named a successor, but an announcement is expected in the coming weeks.

The board of Orbminco expressed their gratitude for Mr. Kriege’s contributions during his time as Managing Director. They acknowledged his efforts and wished him success in his future endeavours.

Investors and stakeholders seeking further information are directed to contact Ian Gordon, Chairman of Orbminco Limited, directly at +61 477 306 669. The company has made no further comment at this time.