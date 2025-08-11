Barrow Hanley Global Share Active ETF (GLOB) Trading Pause Lifted

Perpetual Investment Management Limited (PIML), the Responsible Entity for the Barrow Hanley Global Share Active ETF (ASX:GLOB), has announced the lifting of a brief trading pause implemented earlier today. Perpetual Investment Management Limited is a well-known investment firm managing a diverse range of funds and portfolios. The Barrow Hanley Global Share Active ETF provides investors with exposure to a portfolio of global shares.

The trading pause was initiated due to a technical issue affecting the dissemination of the indicative Net Asset Value (iNAV) on the fund’s official website. According to the announcement made to the ASX, this technical glitch has now been successfully resolved.

PIML has formally requested the ASX to lift the trading pause, stating that all necessary corrective actions have been taken. The company has confirmed that it is unaware of any reason why the request to resume normal trading should be denied.

The announcement, authorised by Company Secretary Sylvie Dimarco, signals the ETF’s return to regular trading activity on the ASX, allowing investors to once again buy and sell units in the fund.