Eagers Automotive and Mitsubishi Form Alliance

Eagers Automotive (ASX:APE) has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Mitsubishi Corporation to establish a strategic alliance. The partnership seeks to identify and develop growth opportunities within Eagers’ existing vehicle dealership network. Focus areas include used car operations, financial services, fleet management, and a significant emphasis on new energy vehicles.

Eagers Automotive is an automotive retail group operating dealerships across Australia and New Zealand. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicle sales, after-sales service, and financing solutions.

According to Eagers chief executive Keith Thornton, the alliance represents a substantial opportunity to capitalise on Mitsubishi’s extensive global experience. The collaboration aims to facilitate expansion both within Australia and in international markets. The agreement reflects a mutual interest in leveraging each other’s strengths to navigate the evolving automotive landscape.