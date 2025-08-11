Dexus Retail REIT Profits Surge in FY25

Dexus Convenience Retail REIT (ASX:DXC) has announced a substantial increase in its net profit after tax for the financial year 2025, reporting $39.4 million. This represents a significant jump from the $3.4 million recorded in the previous year. The company specialises in owning a portfolio of Australian convenience retail assets, predominantly service stations and convenience stores. Dexus aims to provide investors with stable income and the potential for long-term growth through strategic property management.

The increase in profitability was largely attributed to property valuation gains. Funds From Operations (FFO) reached $28.4 million, which translates to 20.7 cents per security. This result marginally exceeded the guidance previously provided to the market, indicating solid operational performance throughout the year.

The REIT’s balance sheet remains in a robust position, with gearing at 29.4 per cent. This strong financial foundation supports the company’s ongoing development plans and allows it to pursue future growth opportunities. Investors will be watching to see how Dexus capitalises on this financial strength in the coming year. Dexus continues to focus on strategic investments to enhance its portfolio and deliver value to its security holders.