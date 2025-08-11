DroneShield Launches SentryCiv for Civilian Market

DroneShield (ASX:DRO), an ASX-listed company specialising in counter-drone technology, has launched SentryCiv, a new subscription-based counter-drone system designed for the civilian market. DroneShield develops and sells technologies to protect against drones. The company’s products include drone detection and drone mitigation solutions.

SentryCiv is a passive, non-disruptive system that uses artificial intelligence to detect and classify drone threats in real-time. The system is designed to protect critical infrastructure such as airports, utilities, and government buildings from potential drone-related incidents. By integrating with existing security systems, SentryCiv provides a seamless and comprehensive security solution.

The subscription model for SentryCiv eliminates the need for upfront purchase costs, making the technology more accessible to a wider range of organisations. The service includes ongoing quarterly AI updates, ensuring that the system remains effective against evolving drone threats. The launch follows a period of strong investor interest in DroneShield, with the company’s share price increasing by 426 per cent since the beginning of the year, reaching $3.95.