Charter Hall REIT Back in the Black

Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT (ASX:CQE) has announced a return to profitability for the 2025 financial year. The REIT reported a statutory profit of $71 million, a significant turnaround from the $19.6 million loss recorded in the previous year. Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT invests in properties that are used for social infrastructure purposes, such as childcare centres and government services facilities. As a real estate investment trust, it aims to provide investors with stable, long-term income.

The REIT’s operating earnings reached $57 million, equating to 15.3 cents per unit. Distributions to unitholders were 15.2 cents per unit. Portfolio value increased to $2.1 billion, supported by strategic acquisitions and divestments. The REIT reported 100 per cent occupancy across its portfolio, with a weighted average lease expiry of 11.6 years. Acquisitions totalled $144.1 million, while divestments amounted to $151.1 million.

Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT successfully refinanced $900 million of debt in July. This refinancing extended the REIT’s average debt maturity to 4.9 years. The company continues to focus on high-quality social infrastructure assets with long-term leases and strong tenant covenants.