DigiCo (ASX:DGT) has announced that its Sydney-based data centre, SYD1, has been awarded “Certified Strategic” status under the Australian Government Hosting Certification Framework (HCF). This certification allows the facility to securely host sensitive government data and Whole-of-Government systems classified as “protected.” DigiCo specialises in providing secure and scalable data storage solutions for businesses and government entities. The company aims to deliver cutting-edge data infrastructure that meets the evolving needs of its clients.

Since acquiring the SYD1 facility in December 2024, DigiCo reports that it has invested significantly in security enhancements and infrastructure upgrades to meet the stringent requirements of the HCF. These upgrades ensure the data centre can effectively handle sensitive information and support critical government operations. The certification marks a key milestone in DigiCo’s commitment to providing top-tier data hosting services in Australia.

The company says it partnered with Thales Australia during the upgrade process. DigiCo says the data centre now stands as a crucial asset for Australia’s national digital infrastructure and data sovereignty. The “Certified Strategic” status affirms the facility’s capabilities in meeting the high security standards mandated by the Australian Government for hosting sensitive data.

This achievement positions DigiCo as a trusted partner for government agencies seeking secure and reliable data hosting solutions. It also underscores the importance of private sector investment in bolstering Australia’s digital infrastructure and ensuring the protection of critical data assets.