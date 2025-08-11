Etherstack signs US$20m+ deal with AT&#038;T

by Finance News Network August 11, 2025 10:58 AM

Etherstack (ASX:ESK) CEO and Executive Director David Deacon discusses the company’s landmark contract with AT&T, the world’s largest telecommunications provider. The deal involves supplying Etherstack’s InterWorking Function software to AT&T’s FirstNet program—a multi-billion-dollar US government initiative transitioning public safety communications from traditional radio systems to 4G and 5G networks. The agreement guarantees a minimum of US$2.5 million per year, with potential for significant upside as subscriber numbers grow and new products are introduced.

David describes the partnership as a major validation of Etherstack’s technology, following years of strategic relationship-building and successful pilots with global operators such as Samsung and Telstra. Beyond its financial impact, the deal positions Etherstack as a leader in bridging legacy and next-generation mission-critical communications.

With similar public safety network upgrades underway worldwide, David sees strong opportunities for further growth and market expansion in the coming decade.


