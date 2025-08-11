Vertex Minerals (VTX) Commences Underground Gold Production at Reward Gold Mine

Vertex Minerals Limited (VTX), an ASX-listed company focused on gold exploration and development, has announced the commencement of underground production at its Reward Gold Mine. Vertex Minerals is committed to becoming a significant gold producer. The company’s flagship project has reached a pivotal stage with the first blasting of gold-producing ore on the Lady Belmore Reef over the weekend. This development marks a significant step towards high-grade gold production. The mined material will initially supplement the low-grade gold stockpile feed to the Gravity Processing Plant.

Vertex Minerals is on track to commence processing high-grade stope ore from the underground mine in the coming weeks. Key operational milestones include the installation and powering up of the Reward Underground 11kva to 1000v Transformer Substation, along with completed cabling to the Primary Fan. Access drives to the two Starter Stopes are being prepared for the Production Rig to commence drilling the High-Grade Stopes. Decline 3, developed on the Mica Vein, has been fully dewatered, ready for flatback mining to provide further gold feed to the Gravity Plant.

The company aims to have at least four mining fronts developed to maintain continuous feed to the plant, employing various mining methods. The Reward Gold Mine has a resource of 225,000 ounces at 16.7g/t. As previously announced, the startup mine schedule includes mining 2,075 tonnes at 17.8 g/t Au from a developed airleg stope block. Additionally, a very high-grade long hole stope has been brought forward to commence mining in August 2025, utilising a long hole stope method with the Epiroc Production Rig.

Vertex Minerals’ Executive Chairman, Roger Jackson, approved the announcement. Further details can be obtained from Roger Jackson and Technical Director Tully Richards. The Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for the Reward gold deposit at Hill End stands at 419,000 tonnes at 16.72g/t Au for 225,200 ounces of gold.