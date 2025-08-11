Credit Intelligence Issues Profit Warning, Cites Revenue Decrease and Write-offs

Credit Intelligence Limited (CI1), a company that provides debt management services and credit solutions, has issued a profit warning regarding its full-year results for the twelve months ended 30 June 2025 (FY25). The announcement, released on the ASX, indicates a loss of approximately A$4.5 million, according to unaudited consolidated financial statements. This compares to a loss of A$12.5 million in the previous corresponding period.

The company attributes the loss primarily to two factors. Firstly, there was an A$2.7 million decrease in Group revenue. Secondly, a A$3.6 million write-off of accounts receivable was recognised in the books of Chapter Two Holdings Pty Ltd, a formerly owned partly-owned subsidiary that was disposed of on 28 January 2025. Despite the loss, the reduction in losses was driven by the strategic divestment of underperforming entities.

The Board of Directors expects to finalise the FY25 results at the end of August 2025. It is important to note that the financial information provided in this announcement is based on a preliminary assessment by the Board and has not been reviewed or audited by the company’s independent auditors and audit committee. Therefore, the final figures may differ from the information disclosed in the announcement.

The announcement was authorised by the Board of Directors and released by the Company Secretary. Investors are advised to consider the forward-looking statements included in the announcement, which highlight the risks and uncertainties that could affect the company’s future performance.