Tamboran Resources Achieves Record Gas Flow Rate in Beetaloo Basin

Tamboran Resources Corporation (TBN:ASX), an Australian company focused on developing unconventional natural gas resources, today announced a record-breaking 90-day initial production (IP90) flow rate from its Shenandoah South 2H sidetrack (SS-2H ST1) well in the Beetaloo Basin. The well achieved an average IP90 flow rate of 6.7 million cubic feet per day (MMcf/d) over a 5,483-foot stimulated horizontal section within the Mid Velkerri B Shale. Tamboran Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, is the largest acreage holder and operator with approximately 1.9 million net prospective acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin within the Greater McArthur Basin in the Northern Territory of Australia.

The SS-2H ST1 well demonstrated consistent performance, with flow rates increasing by approximately 2% over the last 30 days of the testing period without any downhole intervention while maintaining a 44/64” choke. At the conclusion of the 90-day period, the well was flowing at 6.5 MMcf/d with a wellhead pressure of around 700 psi, representing a minor decline of about 3% from the end of Day 60. The company notes that the well continued to slowly clean up at the end of the 90-day period, suggesting it could have sustained the current rate beyond the testing interval.

The SS-2H ST1 well has now been suspended in preparation for gas sales to the Northern Territory Government via the Sturt Plateau Compression Facility (SPCF) in mid-2026, subject to weather conditions and final stakeholder approvals. Tamboran also provided an update on its ongoing three-well 2025 Shenandoah South drilling campaign. The intermediate sections of the SS-5H and -6H wells have been successfully drilled, and the rig is currently drilling the intermediate section of the SS-4H well.

Richard Stoneburner, Chairman and Interim CEO of Tamboran Resources, commented on the unique performance of the SS-2H ST1 well, highlighting the enhanced matrix connectivity achieved during the stimulation program. Stoneburner emphasized the significance of these results in understanding the Velkerri B Shale’s ultimate performance and recovery, particularly as the company prepares to stimulate its first 10,000-foot horizontal section in the Shenandoah South area by the end of the year. The company says the results, combined with previous flow rates, show the significant potential of the large acreage position surrounding the Shenandoah South area, where they are currently progressing a farm down of ~400,000 acres.