Sovereign Metals Advances Kasiya Project

Sovereign Metals (ASX:SVM) has confirmed that its Kasiya Rutile-Graphite Project in Malawi can be mined using conventional dry mining techniques. Sovereign Metals is an Australian-based company focused on developing the Kasiya project, one of the largest natural rutile deposits in the world. The confirmation follows the completion of the mining fleet design for Kasiya, marking another milestone in the ongoing Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS).

The company has finalised the selection of mining equipment specifically designed for large-scale dry mining operations at Kasiya and has identified several global equipment manufacturers as potential suppliers. These include Caterpillar, Komatsu, Liebherr, Hitachi, and Volvo. Caterpillar will be the primary supplier across multiple equipment categories. Komatsu will be the major supplier for excavators, trucks, and support equipment, while Liebherr will be the specialist supplier for draglines and excavators. Hitachi will supply excavators and support equipment, and Volvo will supply specific equipment categories.

The DFS continues to progress, encompassing process plant design optimisation, infrastructure and logistics planning, and environmental and social impact assessments. Mining trials in 2024 confirmed the suitability of dry mining techniques for Kasiya ore. The comprehensive fleet design covers both primary mining operations and support activities across the proposed initial 25-year mine life. The dry mining approach, detailed in the optimised Prefeasibility Study (PFS), is expected to deliver operational flexibility and positive environmental outcomes.

The fleet deployment will follow a strategic phased approach, with over 200 equipment units to be purchased over the mine life, including replacements. Sovereign Metals CEO Frank Eagar stated that the validation of the dry mining approach has enabled the company to design a fleet that delivers on its commitment to low operating costs while maintaining operational flexibility and reliability. Eagar added that the milestone brings them closer to DFS completion and demonstrates the systematic progress being made across all work streams.