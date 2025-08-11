Many Peaks Hits High-Grade Gold Intercepts

Many Peaks (ASX:MPK) has announced significant gold intercepts from drilling at its Ouarigue prospect, part of the broader Ferké Gold Project in Côte d’Ivoire. The results come from six additional diamond drilling holes, totalling 2,195 metres, as part of an expanded drilling campaign that has grown from 6,000m to 15,000m.

Many Peaks is focused on gold exploration and development. The company is dedicated to creating value through the discovery and responsible development of mineral resources.

According to Managing Director Travis Schwertfeger, the high-grade gold intercepts at Ferké, including a standout 75 metres at 6.11 grams per tonne, reinforce the potential for a major discovery at the flagship project. Assay highlights include 75m @ 6.11g/t gold from 427m, including 7.07m @ 52.9g/t gold at FNDC052, and 87m @ 1.50g/t gold from 340m, including 12m @ 6.15g/t gold at FNDC042.

Schwertfeger noted the continuity of gold mineralisation supports a bulk tonnage target at Ouarigue, with the high-grade intercepts indicating significant underground potential for further exploration. Reported results consistently intersected down-dip extensions of the mineralised intrusion. The company stated that the FNDC052 intercept outlines an estimated 64.5m true width zone from 350m vertical depth, potentially extending the open pit target and supporting deeper drilling to assess underground potential.